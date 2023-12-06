The 16-inch Lenovo Gaming Chromebook is finally back in stock and affordable

This isn’t a deal per se, but the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook that has been tough to come by for quite some time is finally back in stock at Walmart, and the configuration on offer is a bit different than what we had last year when this Chromebook launched. Instead of the Core i5 with 256GB of storage, this alternate version comes with the still-capable Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But the best part is the price reduction. When I initially took a look at the original version, my hangup really came down to price. Though that device was quite similar to the excellent Acer Chromebook 516 GE, it was more expensive and I felt like the build quality edge went to Acer. Thus, it just didn’t make sense to point people to that version of the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook.

With a device that costs $429, this all becomes a very different conversation. For most users, the move to the 12th-gen U-series Core i3 won’t even be noticeable, and the 128GB of storage still keeps this device in Chromebook Plus territory, so you’re not getting a wildly different experience than you had with the original config, and the price is pretty awesome. And that’s not on sale!

From my hands-on time with this Chromebook, I recall liking quite a bit about it. The screen seems to be the same, awesome 16-inch QHD 16:10 120Hz panel that I love in the Acer 516 GE, the RGB pops on the keyboard better than most, the keyboard is great, the speakers are loud and full, and the overall aesthetic is pretty slick looking. For $429, there’s a whole lot to like.

It’s been out of stock most places for a long time, so I don’t know how much longer we’ll see this one hanging around. If a larger Chromebook with a killer display and powerful Internals is what you are after, this could be a fantastic option. Even when the Acer 516 GE goes on its most aggressive sales, it doesn’t reach this level of affordability. Where the $699 price was the major stumbling block before, this version of the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook comes with my heartiest recommendation, and I hope if you pick one up, it makes a great Chromebook companion for you or a loved one.

