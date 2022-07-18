The 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c is $300 off

There are so many new Chromebooks on the horizon that we’re struggling just to keep track of them all. Soon, we’ll have an armada of new devices powered by the latest Intel CPUs, AMD APUs, and SoCs from MediaTek and Snapdragon. That’s exciting and all but let’s not discount the current class of ChromeOS devices that offer the latest and greatest features the platform has to offer. 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks in particular feature power to spare and the Core i5/Core i7 models are even capable of running Steam for ChromeOS.

The two flagship devices that have been a staple in the premium realm for a few years come from Acer and HP. Acer, with its Chromebook Spin 713 popularized the 3:2 aspect ratio for Chromebooks while HP standardized the premium 14-inch convertible form-factor with the Chromebook x360 14. The latest iteration of HP’s consumer-focused flagship features a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Along with impressive internals, you get a premium alloy build, USI stylus compatibility, a decent port selection, and a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage and quick file transfers.

Our only real nits with the HP and its predecessors is the fact that HP insists on using a 250-nit display. That’s not to say that the screen is bad. As a matter of fact, the colors and viewing angles are great. It’s just that we really feel that “flagship” devices such as this one should have no less than 300 nits of brightness as the bare minimum. That’s really the only thing keeping this Chromebook from going to the next level. That said, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is still an awesome device and that’s especially true when you can score a deal on one.

Today is that day. We’ve seen the HP Chromebook x360 14c go on sale consistently over at Best Buy and on a good day, you can pick one up for $549. That’s a solid price but today, you can grab this formidable convertible laptop for only $399. That’s a savings of $300 and what I believe is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this 2–in-1 Chromebook. This deal will likely be gone as quickly as it arrived so grab one before they’re gone.