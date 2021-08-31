The 11th Gen Core i3 ASUS Chromebook CX5400 is now shipping for $699

ASUS is absolutely crushing it in the Chrome OS space this year. The company’s new lineup of 11th Gen Tiger Lake devices offers up a little something for nearly every budget and use case. Out of all the Chromebooks launched by ASUS this year, the CX5400 was probably the biggest surprise and it is also the most well-rounded of the group. With a 14″ display and convertible form-factor, the Chromebook Flip CX5400 is the perfect size to balance portability, versatility, and productivity. While I was extremely excited to get my hands on the very powerful Core i7 ASUS CX9, the sleeker, fanless CX5400 is more my style when it comes to the overall look and build.

Our CX5400 review unit is the beasty $1,100 model and it is an absolute monster. This Chromebook has more power than just about any Chrome OS user could ever need but it’s probably overkill for most. Thankfully, ASUS launched a Core i3 version of the CX5400 that offers up the exact specs that we like to see in a “premium” consumer Chromebook. It’s powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage. The Tiger Lake CPUs paired with 8GB of RAM will chew through just about anything and it’ll look really good while doing it.

The Core i3 model went up for pre-order on Amazon a few weeks back for $699 which puts it right in line with other 11th Gen devices on the market. At some point, the ASUS went from pre-order to shipping and you can now get your hands on this formidable 2-in-1 that comes with a garaged USI stylus and backlit keyboard. Hopefully, we’ll see some sales on the ASUS as we have with Acer and HP’s Tiger Lake CPUs but I’d still recommend this device at this price if you’re serious about getting one of the best Chrome OS experiences out there. You can find the Core i3 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 by heading over to the Chrome Shop at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 on Chrome Shop