Target has some shocking prices on manufacturer refurbished Chromebook Plus devices

While I like a lot of things you can get at Target (and I absolutely love their men’s line of All In Motion clothing I wear often, including right now), it’s not a store I generally think to point people to when they are looking for a Chromebook.

Target’s Chromebook selection has always trended towards the ultra-affordable devices and Chromebooks that are nearly out of date. I don’t love recommending that sort of thing since many of those devices are already a couple years into their AUE cycle by the time you buy them. I love a good deal as much as the next person, but selling people on years-old devices just feels off.

Target has tons of refurbished models

But, it turns out there are tons of manufacturer refurbished Chromebooks on Target’s site that I never knew about. I don’t know if they are new on the site or not, but there is a large selection. In the Chrome Unboxed Discord (get access to it via Patreon with a free trial if you are interested), one of our Patrons pointed out a few models available at Target and after checking it out, I’m a bit shocked at the deals present there.

Not everything Target is offering is brand-new, but these Chromebooks have all been introduced in the past year or so. Additionally, most of what I’m going to show you today meets the Chromebook Plus spec, and that means they are Chromebook Plus devices just like those with the name printed on the lid. There’s also one other model that sort of disappeared before it was really ready to be on the way out, and I’m excited to see a place to tell folks to buy it still.

A quick refurb caveat

Before we get into the devices, a quick caveat: these devices are refurbished by the respective manufacturer, and while that means they’ll be like-new, it also means they only carry a 90 day warranty versus the 365 days you get on a brand new device.

If you are OK with that knowledge, you can save yourself hundreds of dollars on these Chromebooks, and get a device that should be just as great to use as a brand-new model you’d pay nearly double for in some cases. For me, I know the warranty is concerning, but to get my hands on savings like these, I’m wiling to take the chance on it. Your mileage may vary.

3 Chromebook Plus devices on sale

So, let’s get into the devices. They are all Acer Chromebooks, and they are all very recent devices as well. You have the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 – both the 13th-gen and 12th-gen Intel models – that both come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you watch our review of the 12th-gen version and the newer 13th-gen model, you’ll know I love these Chromebooks quite a bit; and at the price we’re seeing for the 12th-gen model specificaly – $349 – it’s hard to imagine not snagging one of these quickly. The $499 price on the 13th-gen version is solid, but there’s so little difference in the two that the 12th-gen model is what I’d go for if I were you.

Then there is my favorite all-around Chromebook at the moment – the Acer Chromebook 516 GE – on sale for a ridiculous $329. This device is so good and, again, I’d refer you to my review to see all the reasons why this Chromebook is one of my favorite laptops I’ve ever used. At this price, it is an absolute no-brainer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Finally, there’s the long-lost Acer Chromebook Spin 513 that simply vanished from Best Buy for no apparent reason. This device is such a pleasure to use and was the only Chromebook that ever shipped with the high-end MediaTek Kompanio 1380. With a general build similar to the fan-favorite Spin 713, the bright 3:2 QHD screen, and long battery life, it was a great Chromebook that didn’t hang around long. I love that there’s a place to get it once again.

So, there you go. Who knew Target had such a great collection of Chromebooks? These are all online offers, so don’t expect to roll into your local store and get any of them. But if you are looking for a great Chromebook at a shockingly-good price, you may have found your device.

