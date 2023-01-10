Take up to $150 off the best Android smartphone of 2022

We don’t do phone reviews here at Chrome Unboxed but I think that we all agree, Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are easily two of the best smartphones to come out of 2022. We most certainly aren’t alone in this sentiment. A quick look around the web and you’ll see that plenty of tech reviewers, blogs, and general consumers are of the same mind. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are simply amazing phones.

From its purely Google aesthetic and design to its formidable Tensor SoC, there’s very little to dislike and even less to knock about Google’s Pixel family. To add some icing to the cake, the Pixel 7 Pro is also one of the more affordable flagship smartphones with a starting price of $899. That may still sound pricey but it’s quite reasonable when you consider some halo devices easily bust the $1,200 mark on a regular basis.

If you jumped on the Pixel 7 train early, you likely got a great deal through your carrier or scored a hefty discount on an unlocked device during the holiday shopping season. If you find yourself in the market for an awesome new smartphone today, you can still save some money and rest assured that the Pixel 7 devices are still a smart buy in 2023.

Right now, the Google Store and other authorized Google retailers have discounted the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro by as much as $150. That means that you can get your hands on the best smartphone of the year with the best camera around for as little as $499. This sale price probably won’t be around for very long so now’s your chance to get this beautiful and highly-capable smartphone by Google at a very good price. Don’t forget, some carries such as T-Mobile are still offering steep discounts on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as well when you trade in a device or add a line. You can even score some free Pixel Buds from the Uncarrier when you buy a new Pixel 7. You can find all the purchasing options over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.