Take up to $120 off this 12th Gen Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

For the past three years, Lenovo has quietly made one of the most budget-friendly flagship Chromebook 2-in-1 devices on the market. The Flex 5 or Flex 5i Chromebook started as a 13.3″ device that features the latest Core i3 from Intel, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the model that was readily available from retailers. While it didn’t have the best screen around and it had a bit more plastic than other “premium” devices, it was one of the best values around because it usually came with a price tag that was less than $500.

The latest iteration of the Chromebook Flex 5i takes things up a notch with an upgraded 14-inch WUXGA, 16:10 display that bumps the brightness to 300 nits. This, alone, is worth paying a little more in my opinion. Thankfully, Lenovo found a way to better the Flex 5i while keeping the price at $499. The only problem with the 12th Gen Core i3 convertible is that it was nearly impossible to find. For whatever reason, Lenovo has never sold its “flagship” consumer device through Best Buy like everyone else. The one place that did and does consistently stock take most desirable model of the Flex 5i is, oddly enough, Costco.

This particular model comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. You also get a backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, a USB-A and a MicroSD card slot. This Chromebook offers up pretty much anything a productivity-minded individual could want and it looks pretty sharp doing it. Not a Costco member? No worries. Costco will let you shop online and purchase many of their products without a membership. You will have to pay a 5% non-member surcharge and it may save you more if you actually purchase a membership but that’s entirely up to you. A basic membership is $60 for one year. The 5% surcharge for the Flex 5i is $25. If you think you’ll use the membership more than once, it’s worth it, in my opinion.

Anyway, I’ll leave that in your capable hands. Now, let’s look at this incredible deal. The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is already an exceptional value but Costco has knocked a whopping $120 off this capable Chromebook 2-in-1. On top of the steep discount, you’ll get Costco’s exclusive second year warrant, concierge support and a 90-day return window. You won’t find that at any other retailer and it makes Costco a great place to shop for electronics. Grab the Flex 5i from the link below. If you’re a member, you can even choose to pick it up at your local warehouse.