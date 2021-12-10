Take $460 off the premium Core i5 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Are you still looking for that perfect gift for the tech head in your life? If you missed all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a new premium Chromebook, today is your lucky day. Samsung’s original Galaxy Chromebook is enjoying a significant discount over at Samsung proper and you can save as much as $460 or more on this ultra-premium, Core i5 convertible.

To clarify, this is the ORIGINAL Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung that debuted at CES back in 2020 and it is still a force to be reckoned with in the premium Chrome OS space. Even with the newer, 11th Gen devices available today, the Galaxy Chromebook offers up practically every feature Chrome OS has to offer and the fact that it is regularly on sale at Best Buy for $699 makes it a legitimate option worth considering if you’re in the market.

While it can’t claim the title of most powerful Chromebook on the market, the Samsung Galaxy is still one of the most purpose-built and beautifully designed devices on the market. It doesn’t hurt that it features one of the few 4K displays around and it is the only AMOLED Chromebook on the market. Mediocre battery life aside, there’s really nothing to dislike about this eye-catching 2-in-1.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Key Specs

Chrome OS

10th Gen Intel Core i5

8GB RAM

4K AMOLED display

Included stowed stylus

Fingerprint scanner

256GB of NVMe storage

Thin, light form factor

Fiesta Red colorway

Linux and Android app ready

AUE date June 2028

The Galaxy’s usual sale price of $699 is respectable but it’s still a tough sell when you have 11th Gen devices on the market at the same MSRP. However, Samsung has knocked $400 off of the retail price of the Galaxy and you can save an extra 10% by simply using Rakuten when you check out. This will grab you roughly $60 back on your next Big Fact Check. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up with our link below and pick up an extra $30 for your trouble. If you are an educator, first responder, veteran, or other eligible entity, you can take even more of this price with Samsung’s exclusive rewards program. Check out the deal at the link below.