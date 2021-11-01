Take $170 off these premium 11th Gen convertible Chromebooks

Well, here we are. Haloween is officially behind us and we are heading into the holiday homestretch. Before you know it, it’ll be time for family get-togethers, football, turkey, the Macy’s Parade, and yes, Black Friday shopping. Thankfully, recent years have seen the decline of the in-store madness that is the post-Thanksgiving day of deals. Many retailers have relegated the single shopping weekend in favor of week-long, if not month-long savings leading up to Black Friday. Best Buy has led that charge and this year, the electronics superstore is offering a month’s worth of “black Friday guaranteed” prices on numerous products including Chromebooks.

This week, the savings include two 11th Gen Tiger Lake devices. Both of which will likely make our list of top Chromebooks of 2021 which Robby and Joe are currently storyboarding. First up is the first Tiger Lake device to actually hit the market and it comes bearing a 15.6″ convertible form-factor, backlit keys, and a perfect mix of powerful internals. The ASUS Chromebook CX5500 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and it has power enough to handle the workload of even heavy users. Matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the 15.6″ 2-in-1 is one of the most affordable Tiger Lake devices on the market at its retail price of $569.

Striking a great balance of price, performance, and specs, the ASUS Chromebook CX5500 has seen numerous discounts since its debut. Right now, Best Buy is offering up the formidable Chromebook at a major discount of $170. That makes this the most affordable 11th Gen Core-powered Chromebook on the market right now and it’s a seriously great value at that price. Check it out at Best Buy now because it likely won’t be this price again until Black Friday.

ASUS Chromebook CX5500 at Best Buy

Next, we have the follow-up to last year’s Chromebook of the year. The refreshed Acer Chromebook Spin 713 did little in the way of updates from the 2020 model but it didn’t really need to. The new 2021 model gets an update to the powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Iris Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and double the storage of the previous model at 256GB. The price for the new version is a tad more than its predecessor but $699 is still a very reasonable MSRP for an all-aluming Chromebook with a beautiful and bright 3:2 display and all the fixings. The only feature this Chromebook is missing would be a fingerprint sensor and a garaged stylus. The latter of which can be remedied with your favorite USI pen thanks to the Spin’s universal stylus compatibility. Normally $699, you can pick up this powerful, versatile Chromebook for only $529 at Best Buy right now.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713(2021) at Best Buy

