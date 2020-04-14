Stadia throws in two free months for Pro subscribers

If you’re looking for some new ways to pass the time during this period of social distancing and self-isolation, Google has tossed out two free months to the Stadia gaming platform when you sign up for Stadia base. Honestly, I’d recommend signing up for anyone simply to give it a try. You’ll get two free months of the Pro subscriptions and all the goodies that come with that and no commitment should you choose to cancel after 60 days. There are a lot of good games for any age group and I’m sure that there are many who could use a good distraction at the moment or perhaps something new to do with the family that doesn’t involve Disney+ or board games.

If you are like us, you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the freebies. If you didn’t see it or perhaps it went to your spam/promotions folder, Google recently sent out emails to Pro subscribers letting them know that the next two months will be on the house. One of the biggest benefits of Stadia is that you don’t really have to run out and pick up any new hardware. It’s very likely that you have a laptop around the house that’s perfectly capable of running the browser-based gaming platform.

Don’t worry if you overlooked it. There’s nothing you have to do to claim the promotions. You just won’t be charged for the next two bill cycles if you’re a subscriber. If you were considering canceling your Stadia Pro subscription for financial or other reasons, now you can stay on board for a little longer on Google’s dime. Not too shabby.