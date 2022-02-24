Stadia Pro subscribers can try Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free starting today

Google has been running something called “Free Play Days” for a while now, and games like Madden NFL 22, F1 2020, and Rainbow Six Siege have been up for grabs for a weekend in an effort for Stadia to whet gamer’s appetites and inspire them toward purchasing more content on the cloud gaming platform.

It’s exciting for you and I when companies toss free content at us, as we can get a better sense of what a game is about beyond just watching gameplay videos on Youtube, but Free Play Days titles are not for keeps.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, is the latest to join the program, and it will be available from today – February 24, 2022, through February 28, 2022, for Stadia Pro subscribers, giving them four whole days to become a Viking raider and explore the Dark Ages of England’s past in an exciting, third-person action combat adventure.

With that being said, this means that while you can’t continue playing after the 28th at no cost, you can immediately go over to the Stadia Store and purchase Valhalla for keeps, taking your save data with you from the Free period! Please note that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not a part of the Stadia Pro lineup, but being able to enjoy it as a part of the Free Play Days program is yet another benefit of having a Pro subscription.

If you’ve yet to play this AC game, you’re missing out. I particularly love the setting compared to the past several titles, and even though many people criticize the series for turning into more of a traditional RPG and having less of a focus on parkour and climbing mechanics, I tend to disagree. Instead, I think the series has just advanced and evolved, and with new settings like England in the Dark Ages, a lot of the gameplay is less centered on big cities or towns with scaleable buildings. As someone who used to do parkour, I can tell you though that this discipline can and is often practiced in the woods, and in natural environments.

Valhalla has an interesting story, and its protagonist, Eivor, is likable and fun to play. If you do pick the game up, be aware that its expansion, which is called “Dawn of Ragnarok” arrives on March 10, 2022, and sees Eivor attempt to embrace his (or her) destiny as Odin, the Norse God of Battle and Wisdom. As you play, you’ll unleash Eivor’s new divine powers and embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. You’ll also complete a legendary Viking Saga and save the protagonist’s son in the face of the gods’ doom.

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. Dual-wield powerful weapons and relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin’s Creed. Shape the growth of your character with every choice and carve your path to glory. Explore a Dark Age open world, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Personalize your experience by growing your clan’s settlement. Stadia

Note: If you are a Stadia Pro subscriber, and can not yet access the game for Free Play Days, keep checking back as it looks like it will be available at 2:00 PM EST!