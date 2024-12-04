Spotify’s Wrapped gets delivered by Google’s NotebookLM podcast this year

Spotify Wrapped has become an annual tradition for music lovers, offering a personalized summary of their listening habits. This year, Spotify is taking things to the next level with the introduction of Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast, a dynamic audio recap powered by Google’s NotebookLM.

Imagine having your very own podcast that delves deep into your musical journey throughout the year. That’s exactly what Spotify’s new AI-powered podcast does. Two AI hosts from NotebookLM will guide you through your Wrapped experience, discussing your favorite tracks, artists, and how your taste evolved over the past 12 months. Each podcast is unique and generated just for you, making it a truly personalized experience.

This innovative feature utilizes NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews technology, which transforms static information into engaging audio conversations. Spotify and Google collaborated to bring this unique experience to life, and it’s definitely something you won’t want to miss.

How to dive into your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast

Open the Spotify app on your device. Navigate to the Wrapped feed on your homepage or visit this link: https://spotify.com/wrappedAIpodcast Tap on “Your Wrapped AI Podcast” to start listening.

Once you’ve had a chance to listen, you can share your 2024 Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast with friends and family or download it for offline enjoyment. Currently, the Wrapped AI podcast is available in English for eligible Free and Premium users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden. However, it’s only available for a limited time, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone.

It’s important to note that the AI hosts are still under development and may occasionally mispronounce words or provide incomplete overviews. But even with these minor limitations, this first-ever personalized podcast offers a fun and engaging way to relive your year in music. So go ahead, dive into your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast and rediscover the soundtrack of your 2024.

