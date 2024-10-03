Some of Samung’s own apps are coming to the Galaxy Chromebook Plus

The official availability for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus was made public earlier today and I almost missed a very important part of the overall announcement among all the rest of the features and details we already knew about. Between the lines of specs detailing stuff like the OLED screen, super thin and light chassis, and the internal makeup of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, there was a sentence that made me sit up and take notice: “Sync Samsung Notes across devices. Start a note on Galaxy Chromebook and pick up where you left off on your tablet or phone.”

After reading this and double-checking with our Samsung rep, I can confirm that the Samsung Notes app will be available on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus and this marks the first time this has ever happened with a Samsung-built ChromeOS device.

A long time coming

We actually talked about this possibility way back in 2017 as Samsung was launching the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro. With the stylus included in those devices, it made a lot of sense to me that they’d leverage their Android apps uniquely on their own Chromebooks to draw consumers into their wider ecosystem.

It obviously never happened, and I always wondered why. I don’t know that all of their apps would make sense on a Chromebook, but surely a few of their core offerings would be right at home on ChromeOS. Specifically, Samsung Notes and Samsung Wear would make a ton of sense. Syncing notes to your desktop and being able to manage wearable devices from your Chromebook sound like things that Samsung fans would definitely want to do. Yet, it never actually happened.

The beginning of something bigger?

This time around, however, it seems Samsung is pushing at least the Samsung Notes app onto the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, and that’s a very exciting prospect for those that use Samsung phones. As a Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5 owner, this little inclusion has me wondering about dusting off either of those phones, putting the Pixel 9 Pro XL aside, and maybe going back to a Samsung phone when the Galaxy Chromebook Plus does make it to our office.

And this also opens the doors for other apps to follow. Though Samsung Notes is the only one we know of for sure, if Samsung goes down this path, other apps could follow as well. Being able to immerse yourself in Samsung’s ecosystem and fully leverage a Chromebook as part of that setup is interesting for sure, so we’ll be testing out Samsung Notes immediately upon arrival and we’ll be on the lookout for more Samsung apps to make their way to Samsung’s very impressive new Chromebook.

