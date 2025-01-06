Snag the still-excellent Pixel Buds Pro for just $119

Sure, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 came out in the late summer of last year and, sure, we really do love them; but the original Pixel Buds Pro 2 are no slouch, either. While I didn’t find them to be the most comfortable in my own ears, I know plenty of people who really enjoy the fit of the original Pixel Buds Pro, and that only tells me that the most subjective part of any wireless earbuds (the fit) should likely not be a thing that deters you from looking at a certain model.

And if you were to remove that part of the equation, I loved my time with the Pixel Buds Pro. From exceptional audio quality to top-tier noise cancellation and transparency modes, the Pixel Buds Pro do everything you want in a set of wireless earbuds. The case is compact, they work well with Android phones (especially Pixels) and they don’t have atrocious gaming lag.

While $199 doesn’t really work when their heir-apparent – the Pixel Buds Pro 2 – are only $30 more most days, a price drop of a full $80 changes that calculation quite a bit. Right now, over at Walmart, you can snag these very-excellent earbuds for just $119.99, and you won’t find many deals on incredibly intelligent earbuds that can match it.

How long this deal sticks around likely depends on how many they still have left to sell. With the Pixel Buds 2 now the poster child for Google’s wireless audio, there’s no way to know how much longer the original Pros will be with us. So, if you are after a great overall wireless earbuds experience on a smaller budget, this could be the one for you. Don’t miss it!