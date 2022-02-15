Shield TV update fixes Plex, storage permission issues, content playback stuttering, more

Last month, Nvidia Shield TV devices received an update (v9.0) to Android 11, and with it, any app that required storage permissions was broken because with Android 11, you have to enable these per use and per app. I find it interesting that no one saw this coming, and as a result, many smart home owners were left without properly functioning movies and tv show apps without a little elbow grease.

Android 11 includes a new permission system to allow file access to apps. Many apps have not yet adopted the new system. To allow file permission manually for these apps go to Settings -> Apps -> [File management app] -> Permissions and enable “Files and Media” access for the app. If you see permission options to “Allow while using this app” and “Allow all the time”, select “Allow all the time”. Nvidia Customer Help

At that time, and up until now, there has been no official fix for the issue pertaining to people’s Plex media servers though, as they were disappearing entirely…the servers, not the people. As a workaround, anyone not yet affected was recommended to turn off automatic updates to keep the problem from spreading to them, but not everyone was so lucky as to catch it in time.

Now Nvidia has posted a Shield Experience Upgrade v9.0.1 which is being released today and which will roll out over the next few days to address several of the problems people have been encountering as of late.

Major Issues Addressed

Resolves PLEX Media Server issue

Fixes storage permissions on media player, file browser, and emulator apps

Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content

Other fixes include video corruption while watching Youtube TV, HDMI-CEC volume control problems, SD cards not being detected after a device reboot (Shield 2019 8GB models), issues with Shield not being visible to cast devices, and more. You can view the full changelog if you’d like, but I’d recommend updating your device the moment you see this become available!