Select shoppers can score the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for only $480 ($520 off)

If ever there were a deal that had me looking for a legitimate reason NOT to spend $500, this would be the one. For the past few weeks, Samsung’s original Galaxy Chromebook has been discounted at Best Buy or Samsung proper to the tune of $200 off. Now, I’m not so enamored by the Galaxy Chromebook that I’d drop $800 to get one when Tiger Lake Chromebooks such as the ASUS Chromebook Flip 536 are right around the corner. That said, I’m sure there are plenty of Chromies who would love to get their hands on the Galaxy and I say to you, $799 is a solid price. Now, if you knocked $500 off of the premium Core i5 convertible from Samsung, you have my attention and that’s exactly what I discovered today when poking around for deals.

I recently sent in to get my “official” Veteran’s ID Card and once I got it in the mail, I go set up with Id.me and other verification websites so that I could take advantage of a few discounts here and there. So, I hopped over to Samsung.com this afternoon to see if there were any updated deals on new Chromebooks and I saw that Samsung hand knocked the price of the Galaxy back down to $799. Worth writing about but I decided to check and see how much I could get off if I used my military discount with Samsung’s Discount Program. Lo’ and behold, logging into my verified Samsung account knocked another $320 off of the price which brought the total before tax to a ridiculously low $479.40. That makes this Chromebook the cheapest 10th Gen Core i5 flagship out there and it comes with a garaged stylus, fingerprint sensor, and that crispy 4K AMOLED display. Seriously, that’s an insane price.

The biggest issue with the original Galaxy Chromebook was the poor battery life but at this price, it’s quite forgivable and I keep my device docked 90% of the time anyway. That makes this a very difficult decision for me as I don’t NEED another Chromebook and I know that I will be purchasing a Tiger Lake Chromebook when they come out. Still, this deal is just about too good to pass up. I got this discount because I am a veteran but I am going to go out on a limb and guess that any verified education customer, first responder, or other eligible Samsung Discount Program shopper can score similar savings. On top of this deep discount, Rakuten has bumped its cashback to 10% for today only. Not only can you grab the $1,000 Galaxy for under $500, but you could also put another $40+ dollar back on your Big Fat Check. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, sign up with our link below and you’ll get an additional ten dollars in your account when you make your first qualifying purchase. It doesn’t get much better than this and you can’t find a premium Chromebook with this many features for anywhere near this price from any other retailer. Get it before it’s gone because I bet it will be gone soon.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

