Score this Snapdragon-powered Chromebook tablet w/keyboard for only $279

Lenovo’s Snapdragon-powered Duet 3 and Duet 5 tablets have proven to be two of the best ChromeOS detachables to ever make it to market. While not ultra-powerful devices, both models are extremely versatile, lightweight and offer battery life that goes far beyond a traditional Intel-powered Chromebook.

If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 device that can serve you well as a laptop from time to time, I would definitely recommend going for the larger Duet 5. With its 13.3″ OLED display and decent keyboard, you can actually use it to get some work done without having a miserable laptop experience. You can frequently catch it on sale at Best Buy for $399 and sometimes even less. Right now at Best Buy the Duet 5 is at its MSRP of $499. However, Lenovo proper has teamed up with the electronics super store to do Pick Up at Best Buy which means you can purchase at Lenovo.com and pick it up from an eligible Best Buy store near you as long as you don’t waiting a few days.

Why does that matter? Glad you asked. While full retail at Best Buy, you can still purchase the larger Duet 5 Chromebook from Lenovo for only $369 which is an exceptional price. At checkout, select a Best Buy near you for pickup and you’re all set. You can find the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at the link below.

Back to the Duet 3. If you aren’t interested in a larger tablet, then the Duet 3 is where it’s at. Right now, the smaller of the two Duets is on sale at Best Buy for a cool $279. That’s a $100 and makes this a very solid secondary device at a very affordable price. You’ll get the 11-inch tablet that’s rocking a gorgeous display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with the detachable keyboard and USI 2.0 compatibility. Stylus sold separately. Check it out at the link below before they’re gone.