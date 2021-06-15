Score this refurbished Acer Chromebook Spin 713 w/2-year warranty for $423

If you’re looking for a really good deal on a premium Chromebook, you may want to consider taking a trip over to eBay. While the massive online mall can oftentimes feel a bit daunting and some sellers are questionable, getting a Certified refurbished laptop from eBay actually carries with it some peace of mind that you won’t find with a lot of devices, even brand new ones. Certified Electronics from vetted sellers on eBay get a 2-year warranty backed by AllState that protects your new-to-you device from things such as screen failure, battery/charger failure, Wi-Fi failure, and hard drive/USB port failure.

This certified warranty just happens to cover a slew of devices that are available directly from Acer’s eBay storefront and right now, you can pick up a 10th Gen Core i5 Chromebook Spin 713 on the cheap and enjoy that extra year of protection. This just happens to be our 2020 Chromebook of the Year and a year later, it’s still one of the best devices on the market. While Tiger Lake Chromebooks are starting to trickle out and they will bring a new level of power to the Chrome OS segment, the current 10th Gen CPUs are more than powerful enough for most users and the Acer Spin 713 will continue to get updates through June of 2028 which guarantees a secure and speedy experience for years to come.

Retailing for $629, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 can frequently be found on sale at Best Buy for $529 and on a rare occasion, you will even find the 13.5″ convertible at $200 off. If you scored one new for $429, kudos to you but I’d argue that this deal at eBay is as good, if not better. For a limited time, you can pick up a Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $479.99 and get an extra 12% off anything on the Acer recertified eBay storefront. That brings the total price down to $422.39 before tax and you get that 2-year warranty as icing on the cake. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. Check it out at the link below.

Certified Acer Chromebook Spin 713 on ebay