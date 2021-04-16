Score this awesome Nest Audio and save $20

Google’s 2020 hardware event brought us a good selection of new hardware out of Mountain View. While my favorite new #MadeByGoogle product is, without a doubt, the new Chromecast with Google TV, the Nest Audio comes in a close second and I don’t offer that praise lightly. The successor to the OG Google home brings the thunder with crystal-clear audio, great bass, and crispy mids all for only $99. If you only owned one Assistant speaker and you wanted the most bang for your buck, the Nest Audio should probably be on your shortlist.

Nest Audio Review

Ready to make your shopping decision a little easier? Google has knocked $20 off of the Nest Audio and you can score that deal on the Google Store, at Best Buy, and at just about any other retailer that sells Google-y hardware. At $79, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Google Assistant speaker of this quality anywhere. The offer applies to any of the five color options which include Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky. The only real drawback of the Nest Audio is the fact that it isn’t a portable speaker and there’s no 3.5mm audio jack but that doesn’t detract from its premium audio quality or its subtle design aesthetic that can fit with most home decor. Check out the deals at the links below or you can find one at Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, and more.

Nest Audio at Best Buy

Nest Audio on the Google Store