Score big and save $250 on Google’s best Pixel phone

Yes, we are insanely excited about the upcoming Pixel Fold. Yes, the Google Pixel 7a is a solid device and easily one of the best phones you can buy under $500. That said, the Pixel 7 Pro is still my absolute favorite flagship device and seven months later, the Phone by Google still stands up to the competition. Along with great hardware and solid internals, the Pixel 7 Pro gives you that saucy Pixel camera magic that you won’t find anywhere else.

Sure, you can pick up the all-new Pixel 7a for practically free at the moment and there are some deep discounts available through carriers on the Pixel 7 but those looking for the best Pixel experience around should look no further than Best Buy. Right now, the electronics super store is offering up to $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro if you activate the device on your carrier at the time of purchase. If you don’t want to activate today, you can still enjoy a $100 discount on Google’s best phone to date.

You can activate the new Pixel 7 Pro on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or Google Fi and you can even trade in your old device just like you would at your carrier. If you’re opening a new account or adding a new line, TMO and AT&T customers can knock another $100 of this already stellar price and get the 7 Pro for a mere $549. That’s an insanely beautiful deal on a stellar smart phone with a killer camera. Check out the deal below before it’s gone.