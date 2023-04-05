Score a recertified Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with the Snapdragon 7c for $180

Looking for a lightweight, budget-friendly convertible Chromebook that won’t break the bank? If you’re not afraid of buying a factory recertified laptop directly from the manufacturer, Acer has a deal that may interest you. While this Chromebook isn’t the most powerful on the market nor is it jam packed with premium features but it does have some very notable qualities that make it worth a look.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has one very unique line on its resume that will forever set it apart from every other device ever made. This sleek convertible is the first Chromebook to use a Snapdragon processor. While the first iteration of the Snapdragon SoC wasn’t quite as impressive as we had hoped, the ARM processor is still capable of handling the daily tasks of casual users and even students that need to get online to get some work done. Here’s Robby’s full review of the 2020 Acer Chromebook Spin 513 to let you know the pros and cons of this versatile and portable little Chromebook.

As Robby said in no uncertain terms, this Chromebook isn’t going to knock your socks off but the sub-$400 price tag makes it a Chromebook worth buying. That is, if you’re looking for a device for casual use that actually looks and feels much nicer than its price tag. That said, you can pick up a refurbished Spin 513 directly from Acer at the moment for the ridiculously low price of $179.99. If you’re worried about buying a renewed device, Acer offers a 2-years warrant for a mere $26. That scores you a versatile, lightweight 2-in-1 for just over $200 and that’s a very good deal. Check it out over on the official Acer Recertified Store below.