Score a 2-Pack of Google’s battery-powered Nest Cam for just $260

If you’ve been on the fence about securing your home with a smart camera, now might be the perfect time to make the leap. Best Buy has rolled out a deal that makes it a little easier to pull the trigger on some home security. You can now get your hands on a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam for an attractive price of $260. Considering that each of these cameras typically goes for $180, this deal is serving up a whopping $100 off the combined price.

Whether you’re thinking about upgrading your home security or just getting started, I think these cameras are a great option. We’ve used one of these cameras in our office for a while now and it has worked perfectly. It was easy to mount, has outstanding battery life, and reliably notifies us when there is movement in the office while we are away. With a 1080p sensor, the footage is always crisp and clear. And with a microphone and speaker built-in, you can talk through the camera and interact with a delivery person or other visitors.

Getting into the home security game has never been more accessible, especially with a deal like this. Grab your 2-pack of Google’s Nest Cam today and enjoy peace of mind, knowing that your property is under the watchful eye of one of the best cameras on the market. This deal ends soon over on Best Buy though so don’t hesitate!

Newsletter Signup