Say hello to the new “modern” Google sign-in page

Have you noticed a pop-up on the Google account sign-in page recently hinting at a “new look coming soon”? Well, the wait is over – Google has unveiled its “more modern look” for the sign-in page. But before you hit the refresh button expecting a dramatic overhaul, you should know this is only a slight design change.

This update is more of a subtle refresh than a complete redesign and is one that you might not even notice, honestly. The core functionality remains the same here, so don’t worry about any sign-in or passwordless changes in this update– you’ll still use your password, passkey, or other authentication methods to sign in like normal.

Before/After Google Sign-In Page

So, what’s new? Primarily, it’s a subtle visual update. Google has applied its Material Design principles, giving the sign-in page a background and a “more modern look”. The big thing you will notice is that the layout has been adjusted to align horizontally. Google says they’ve done this to make it more responsive and user-friendly across various screen sizes, from smartphones to tablets and foldable devices, like the Pixel Fold.

As I said, this shouldn’t be a disruptive change in any way. As for availability, both personal and Workspace accounts will be transitioned to the new look gradually, starting yesterday, February 21st, and are expected to be completed by March 4th, 2024. After that, only users with older browsers will be the ones who might still see the old sign-in page.

While the functionality remains largely unchanged, I do think the new look offers a cleaner look and will hopefully provide a more streamlined experience for all screen sizes. So, the next time you log in to your Google account, just know that you might be met with a slightly different but hopefully still familiar sign-in experience.

