Save big on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

In his full review, Robby branded the new HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook “The Best You Can Get” and for good reason. This ultra-premium Chromebook has every single feature that the ChromeOS ecosystem can offer and it wraps those features in a luxurious and absolutely gorgeous chassis. Seriously, there’s really nothing to dislike about this beautiful 2-in-1 Chromebook. If I had to guess, I’d wager that the only thing preventing some shoppers from buying it is the price. Well, we’re here to help you out in that department.

We’ve seen some discounts on various models of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook but today, it’s the dealer’s choice. You can take 20% off any model or even multiple models of the Dragonfly when you purchase directly from the HP website and use the promo code “CHROME20” at checkout. That will net you a savings of $230 on the $1,149 Core i3 model which honestly, is powerful enough for almost any user.

This promo code even applies to the maxed-out Core i7 model of the Elite Dragonfly. That equates to a $600 discount on the most powerful and premium Chromebook on the market. I don’t know how long this promotion will last but it is an impressive discount on a very impressive Chromebook. If you’re looking for the best deal on the best Chromebook around, this is it. Find all the models of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook at the link below and don’t forget to use the promo code “CHROME20” when you check out.

