Save big on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks

Smart displays are quickly becoming fixtures in many households and the selection is expanding to fit about any decor or budget. Two of our favorite devices both happen to be from Lenovo and they are designed specifically for your nightstand. The Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Clock Essential bring the best of the Google Assistant to a form-factor that’s smaller than your average smart display and they pull double-duty as a digital alarm clock and a capable Assistant smart speaker. The only thing lacking on these displays is a camera but they’re made to be placed on your nightstand and that’s the reason behind the omission.

The larger of the two displays features a 4-inch touch display that allows you to interact with the usual Google Home control panel while the Essential sports a traditional LED-style digital clock with basic weather information. While you can get larger displays like the 7″ Lenovo or the Nest Hub 2 that give you the ability to cast video, Lenovo’s Smart Clocks are perfect for the bedroom and they’re even better when you can pick one up on sale.

Right now, BH Photo has both models marked down to about the lowest price we’ve seen on either display. Normally $80, the 7″ Smart Clock by Lenovo has been discounted to $39.99 and at that price, it’s a steal. The speaker pumps out decent enough audio to listen to some tunes or the news while you’re getting ready in the morning and a recent update to the firmware has added a handy night light feature by illuminating the display. If you just want the basics, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has been knocked down to a mere $29.99 which is $20 off of the retail price. Either of these Assistant speakers is a great addition to any smart home and they have a small enough footprint to fit into just about any decor. Check them out at BH Photo.

Lenovo Smart Clocks at BH Photo