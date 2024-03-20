Save a full $230 on the exceptional Acer Chromebook Spin 714

For some odd reason, when I placed this deal in our daily-updated deals post, it didn’t hit me how deeply discounted Acer’s Chromebook Spin 714 is right now. While this device has been on sale here and there over the past few months, it hasn’t hit this sort of sale price since Black Friday 2023 and hasn’t returned in this form ever since.

At $230 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 drops to a sub-$500 asking price and that’s a wild discount for an exceptionally good device. We’ve seen a $200 discount a few times in the past few months, but the extra thirty bucks off the asking price makes this deal one you absolutely should not miss if you are in the market for a nicer, more-capable Chromebook.

advertisement

What makes this device exceptional

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 series – the one that replaced the Spin 713 series – has been great since Acer debuted this new model in 2022. When they chose to move away from the 3:2 Spin 713 build and went instead with the Spin 714’s 14-inch 16:10 screen, some users were a bit upset by the move. After having these devices around for 3 iterations at this point, however, I think Acer made the right move.

advertisement

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s 14-inch 16:10 screen gives you plenty of workspace to use on the go while keeping the overall footprint pretty compact overall. The screen is plenty bright (350+ nits), the chassis is mostly aluminum, firm, and attractive, and it houses a solid, backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad and upward-firing speakers.

As for performance, the latest model of the Spin 714 comes packing the latest Intel Core i5-1315U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. In simple terms, it’s wildly fast. Now, pair this performance with a solid 8-10 hours of battery, the superlatives mentioned above, and the Chromebook Plus upgrade, and you begin to see why this is easily one of the best overall Chromebooks you can buy right now.

advertisement

And at $230 off, it is down in a price range that almost doesn’t make sense for a Chromebook this thoughtfully put together. Again, we’ve not seen this price since the fall of 2023, and I don’t think it will stay that way for very long. You likely have through the weekend to snag the Spin 714 at this incredible price, and I’d recommend you take advantage sooner than later. It’s just too good to last.

Newsletter Signup