Save $50 on any Chromebook Plus with Best Buy’s new recycling program

If you happen to have a barely-functioning laptop sitting around the house that you can’t sell and can’t really use any longer, you might just be in luck. Best Buy has launched a new recycling program that could quickly turn your useless, aged, dust-collecting laptop into $50 towards a new Chromebook Plus.

And, even better, they’re honoring the trade-in value of your laptop in addition to the $50 credit. So, that means if you’ve been looking to jump ship, ditch your laptop and go all-in on a Chromebook, you can do so with $50 extra at your disposal.

How it works

The whole thing is quite simple, really. You just need to head over to a local Best Buy (you’ll need to be in-store for this one), trade your laptop in, get the $50 coupon, and use it during checkout to purchase your new Chromebook Plus. You can use that coupon in the store or come right back to Chrome Unboxed to pick your device and purchase online as well. Either works just fine.

For the trade-in portion, you’ll have the option to also trade in your old laptop, and there may be some additional cash available towards your purchase above and beyond the $50 for the recycling credit. That will largely depend on the model, but it’s definitely worth a shot, right?

It looks like this campaign should run for a little while, so start looking for old laptops you, your friends, or your family members may have around. It could mean an easy additional $50 off your next Chromebook Plus, and no matter what way you look at it, that’s a pretty sweet deal.