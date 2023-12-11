Save 40% on new Pixel hardware through Play Points

Are you a loyal Google Play Points member? If so, you’re in for a real treat! Google has rolled out a fantastic offer exclusively for its Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members in the United States that will save you some big money. Now until the end of the year, you can snag a whopping 40% discount on the latest Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Tablet. Yes, you read that correctly, 40% off!

For many users, the discount is showing up in the Perks tab on the Play Points page of the Play Store. However, if you don’t see the banner, don’t worry. All eligible members can still access this deal through a dedicated portal here: playpoints.withgoogle.com/gstorediscount2023. This portal requires signing in with your Google Account that has Play Points activated. Remember, this offer is exclusive to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members.

If you’re currently at the Bronze or Silver level, you can still work your way up to Gold or higher to get this offer. Google says, “If you just recently reached Gold+ level, you will be eligible for this offer in a few days.” You can earn through weekly rewards, app and game purchases, and subscriptions. Points start at 1 point per dollar spent at the Bronze level and slightly increase to 1.1 points per dollar on the Silver tier, then 1.2 on Gold, and so on. Your multipliers for in-game and book purchases also increase as your level increases.

Once eligible, you can head back to the discounts page where you’ll be prompted to select your desired device. But make this choice wisely since it cannot be changed. After you make your selection and confirm, you will be directed to the Google Store where you will need to select your product, add it to your cart, and then the 40% discount will be automatically applied to your cart.

It’s important to note that this discount is applied to the full price of the devices and not in conjunction with other ongoing holiday discounts. Here’s a quick glance at the amazing prices post-discount:

Pixel 8 (128GB): Original Price $699, Discounted Price $419.40

Original Price $699, Discounted Price $419.40 Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): Original Price $999, Discounted Price $599.40

Original Price $999, Discounted Price $599.40 Pixel Tablet (128GB): Original Price $499, Discounted Price $299.40

If you are in the market for any of these devices and are eligible for this discount, I would act fast! This special Play Points offer is valid until December 31, 2023, or as long as supplies last. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest Google devices at a discounted price.

