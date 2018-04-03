Save 30% On A New Google Home

Short and Sweet.

If you have been kicking around the idea of picking up the original Google Home smart-speaker, Newegg has a deal for you. While it’s hard to beat the plethora of deals launched on Black Friday last year, you can still save $40 on the Google Assistant-powered speaker that fathered the Google Home lineup that now included the Home Mini and most recently released Home Max.

The deal was shared with us by Lars C. and can be found on Newegg’s “flash sale” site that offers limited-time discounts on hundreds of consumer electronics and related products. Check out the link below for the details.

Google Home for $89

Don’t forget to subscribe below for the latest news, updates and deals from the world of Chrome, Chrome OS, Assistant, Chromecast and more.