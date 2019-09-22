Save 25% on either of these versatile Lenovo Chromebooks

Lenovo has done a very good job of keeping the ball rolling with ARM-based Chromebooks while we impatiently wait for Qualcomm to finally make their grand entrance. The biggest drawback of Lenovo’s Mediatek MT8173 lineup has bee the end of life date but thanks to a stay of execution, that has now been extended to June of 2025. That means you can get your hands on a brand new Chromebook with some impressive features at a very low price.

Lenovo Chromebook C330

The latest iteration of Lenovo’s 11.6″ convertible, the C330 was a big hit during the holiday shopping season of 2018 and rightfully so. The 2-in-1 Chromebook offers a tough, compact and versatile experience that’s perfect for the casual user, kiddos and even as a second device to keep in your bag. The 64GB model generally retails for anywhere between $279-$299 but Amazon has the Blizzard White Chromebook discounted all the way down to $222. If you wanting to grab a new device but keep the budget low, this should definitely be at the top of the list.

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8173 ARM processor

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

11.6″ IPS touch display 1366×768

USB-C x 1, USB-A x 1, HDMI port and full-size SD card reader

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Sturdy build quality

Android apps and support for Linux Apps (Beta)

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Built off of the same platform as the C330, the 180-degree fold-flat Chromebook S330 offers a larger display and a clamshell design for those not interested in convertibles or touchsreens. For users wanting a device to keep around the house for light web browsing, content consumption, etc., the S330 is a great choice. While we weren’t very impressed with the HD model’s display, the FullHD version is worth taking a look and right now, it’s only $219.99. That’s nearly $70 off the retail and you’re getting a device that will last you 5+ years for only a couple of hundred dollars.

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8173 ARM processor

4GB RAM

32 GB storage

14″ Full HD display (non-touch)

USB-C x 1, USB-A x 1, HDMI port and SD card reader

180-degree fold-flat chassis

Android apps and support for Linux Apps (Beta)

Again, these aren’t premium high-end devices but they’ll get the job done for the average user and do so on the cheap.