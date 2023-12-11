Shopping Chromebook Plus?

Chrome Unboxed recommends Best Buy!

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

Save $200 on my favorite Chromebook, the Acer 516 GE

You are here: Home / Deals / Save $200 on my favorite Chromebook, the Acer 516 GE

By Leave a Comment

I’ve made no bones about it: the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is my absolute go-to device when I need a Chromebook I can really rely on. In so many circumstances it has been the best choice for me to keep around in my bookbag, and I can think of no device that makes me more excited to see go on sale.

And why is that? I love recommending stellar Chromebooks that I 100% enjoy using. No, the Acer 516 GE isn’t perfect, but it is by far one of the best examples of great features and great build quality coming together to make a unique, exceptional experience.

advertisement

Sure, I’d love for the screen to have touch input and I’d like the RGB keyboard to have a bit more brightness, but these are small issues in the larger scheme of things and what really matters is the fact that I know every time I reach for this Chromebook, it is going to deliver a spectacular overall experience.

advertisement

The obvious star of the show is the 16-inch 16:10 QHD screen that hits over 350 nits of brightness and is buttery-smooth at 120Hz. But that screen would be all show if there wasn’t power under the hood, and the 12th-gen Intel Core 15-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe don’t disappoint, keeping everything smooth and fast on that 120Hz screen at all times. Add to that a fun RGB keyboard, a smooth Ocean Glass trackpad, and upward firing speakers, and you get a massive Chromebook in a rigid chassis that comes in at just 3.75 pounds and is always ready for whatever task you have.

Buy the Acer Chromebook 516 GE at Best Buy
See the best Chromebook deals for today

And once again, this amazing laptop is slashed down to a ludicrous $449, a full $200 savings over its standard MSRP. And when a Chromebook this good gets this affordable, the time to buy is now. We’ve seen this deal come and go, and each time I love recommending it because there’s really no reason this great of a device should be this inexpensive. But you can bet that each time it is, we’re gonna tell everyone we can about it.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.