Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is available in stores today

We’ve been keeping a close eye on availability windows for the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus since it showed up on Samsung’s website and over at Best Buy. The dates have moved around a bit, making us wonder if the actual shipping and in-store arrivals would be pushed until next week. But it seems Samsung has delivered as promised.

Over at Best Buy right now, multiple stores within 75 miles of my location show that the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is not just expected to arrive tomorrow if shipped, but available for pickup right now – today – if ordered. Our local store doesn’t have them until next week, but we’re a smaller market and I’m just used to having to drive up the road to Louisville if I want stuff the day it actually should arrive.

For now, Samsung.com is still showing a delivery date of October 14th (next Tuesday) if you order from them. And, as a reminder, there are a few caveats to consider when you make the decision to go snag a Galaxy Chromebook Plus at Best Buy or at Samsung.

First, many Best Buy locations only show a few “left” in stock. My guess is the initial deliveries didn’t provide tons of units for each store. So, if you are going to go get one today, order it first for pickup and then head over. There’s nothing worse than getting to the store only to find that the last one sold before you made it there.

Second, I know Samsung.com will take a few more days to get the device to you, but consider the fact that they offer 1st-party accidental spill/damage protection for 2 years for $99 and some decent trade-in options. Best Buy can’t do those things for you, so there are reasons to get it direct from Samsung even if you won’t have it for the weekend. Also, Samsung’s return window is 30 days – 15 to initiate, 15 to actually return the device.

That being said, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card you can utilize on a separate purchase after buying the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, so there’s another reason to consider going in-store to purchase it. Either way, you’ll get a fantastic, gorgeous, ridiculously-thin/light Chromebook Plus that I feel very confident you’ll love. Our review units is in route, and I can’t wait to share more an unboxing video very soon!

