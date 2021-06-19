Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $849 plus 15% cashback ($277 off)

Father’s Day is tomorrow but it’s not too late to pick up a killer deal on an awesome Chromebook just in time to make dad’s week a little bit sweeter. Samsung has recently dropped the price on the original Galaxy Chromebook and its sibling, the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The OG Galaxy is currently sitting at $849 which is a solid deal for a Chromebook rocking a Core i5 Comet Lake processor and all the fixin’s that come with the AMOLED-toting, ultra-thin convertible. You get a fingerprint sensor, stowed stylus, extra-crisp display, and enough horsepower to manage just about any tasks. So long as you can overlook the mediocre battery life, this Chromebook is as near perfect as they come.

Now, you can buy the Galaxy Chromebook over at Best Buy for $799 but we’re here to help you save more money, and thanks to Rakuten, you can do just that. This weekend, the cashback giant is offering 15% cashback on laptops and more from Samsung.com. If you buy the Galaxy Chromebook or any other eligible product, you’ll get 15% of your purchase added to your Big Fat Check which translates to cold hard cashback in your pocket. That knocks another $127 off of the Galaxy’s price and gets you an ultra-premium Chromebook for right at $722 and that’s a pretty sweet deal. If the Galaxy 2 is more your speed, you can still save $100 and grab that 15% cashback for your trouble.

But wait. The deal gets even better if you happen to qualify for Samsung’s Discount program for educators, students, veterans, or other eligible accounts. After you verify your account, you can take up to 30% off the already discounted price. For example, I am a veteran and my military discount brings the Galaxy Chromebook down to a cool $595 and that’s before I count the cashback I’ll get from Rakuten. You could score this premium Chromebook for just over $500 if you’re eligible and that’s a deal a dad – or anyone else – will love. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up with our link below and you’ll get an extra $30 on your Big Fat Check when you make your first eligible purchase. I mean, who doesn’t love saving money. Check out the Galaxy Chromebook and all the other deals over at Samsung.

Samsung Deals

Join Rakuten