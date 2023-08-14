Take $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook right now

It’s hard to believe it’s been over three years since the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook first had us drooling at CES 2020. A lot has changed in the ChromeOS ecosystem since then, but when I first saw this particular Chromebook, I was convinced that it was going to be the next Pixelbook with its gorgeous/thin chassis, OLED 4K screen, and striking build quality.

Beyond its initial allure, however, there were minor issues that some users faced with things like the trackpad and keyboard; but the Achilles’ heel was undeniably its poor battery life. The Galaxy Chromebook, despite the hype, struggled to justify its $999 price tag right out of the gate primarily because of a disappointing sub-4-hour battery life.

Hope in the Form of ChromeOS’s New Battery Saver

The introduction of the ChromeOS Battery Saver breathes the possibility of new life for Chromebooks with shorter-than-average battery, however. It’s been in the pipeline for a bit, and recent code in the Chromium Gerrit suggests that it’s almost ready for prime time. Though still not in the Stable Channel of ChromeOS 115, we’re hopeful it will arrive very soon.

In essence, this feature throttles the CPU when on battery mode, enhancing battery life when off of the charger; and there’s even an option to deactivate it if the user chooses to do so. It’s actually the exact remedy we hoped for when first reviewing the Galaxy Chromebook, but it never came to fruition. A few years late, it looks like the combo of the new Battery Saver feature and a massive discount on the Galaxy Chromebook could make this a device to actually consider again.

$400 off the $999 MSRP

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook – originally priced at $999 – is now available for just $599. Under normal circumstances, even at this slashed price, recommending this device might have been a challenge. But with the Battery Saver feature finally on the way, $599 for this Chromebook is a much better deal.

You do need to keep in mind that this new feature could take another month or two (or even longer) to be rolled out to the public. Opting for this deal now might mean a brief period of adjusting to the current frankly-crappy battery life of the Galaxy Chromebook for a bit. But with some patience, you could end up owning a top-tier Chromebook at an unbelievable price.

With the Auto Update Expiry (AUE) for the Galaxy Chromebook extending till June of 2028, there’s an assurance of receiving updates for a solid five more years. And if the Battery Saver proves effective in the coming months, you’ll have the satisfaction of having secured one of the nicest Chromebooks ever made for only $499. It’s a bit of a gamble, sure, but there are no other Chromebooks out there quite like it, and with reasonable battery life, it really does become worth the money.

