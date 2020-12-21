Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaks in new photo

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (what we presume will be the ‘Nightfury’ device we’ve been tracking for nearly a year at this point) has leaked once again and this time, we’re getting a photo from serial leaker Evan Blass. While we can’t be certain this is in fact ‘Nightfury’, that is the only notable Chromebook we’re tracking at the moment that is clearly tied to Samsung in any meaningful way.

The new photo doesn’t show too much other than a duo of colors that closely mimic what is already on offer from the existing Galaxy Chromebook release in the very early parts of 2020. The red looks considerably more orange, but you can never really tell much from stock photos. The general, overall aesthetic looks similar with a large bottom bezel and a very boxy design. A big departure this time around is the black keyboard, going in a less-dramatic direction from what the original Galaxy Chromebook offered.

No specs or other details are on offer, here, so until this device is made official, we’re just left guessing. If we’re in for upgrades from the original Galaxy Chromebook, I’m hoping for much better battery life than the original and maybe better cooling, too. Apart from those two complaints, the Galaxy Chromebook was pretty amazing. If this new iteration brings most of what Samsung did right in the first model to the table with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and simply fixes battery and heat issues, they could have a pretty big winner on their hands. With press photos like this already leaking out, I’d imagine we’ll see an official announcement sooner than later.