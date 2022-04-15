The Samsung Chromebook 2 360 is now available and you should definitely buy the upgraded one

Formally announced just a few weeks back in March, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is now available from Samsung directly in the US, starting today. With an entry level price of $429.99, the latest Galaxy Chromebook shows up with a strange name and a few interesting features in a low-mid-range device. We talked about all this in our original post, so I won’t get back into it all, but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 naming on this one is quite strange no matter how you slice it.

Either way, if you are looking for a more-affordable way to get into a Chromebook with a high-res, bright screen and attractive build quality, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 might be a good fit for you. We’re unsure at this point if or when we’ll see wider availability in other countries or even in other retailers here in the US, but there’s nothing stopping you from snagging one right now if the specs and looks of this device are appealing to you.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Key Specs

Intel Celeron N4500

12.4-inch 2560×1600 touchscreen @ 340 nits

USI Pen support

4GB of RAM

64GB/128GB of eMMC storage

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6

2x USB Type-C ports

1x USB Type-A port

MicroSD card slot

headphone/mic combo jack

45.5Wh battery w/fast charging

45W power adapter

We’re waiting on a review unit to show up to pass judgement on this new Chromebook from Samsung, but I like what I’m seeing so far. For only $20 more, you can upgrade to 128GB of storage and alongside the Jasper Lake N4500, this should be a decent performer. The decision by Samsung to go all-in on the screen for this device is an interesting move, but if the build feels good, the keyboard and trackpad are solid, and the screen is noteworthy, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 will be good enough for most workloads. We’ll definitely be getting our hands on one soon.