3 Massive deals on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for December

We’ve received a handful of emails about the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 being on sale left and right over the past few days and it looks like the trend of companies extending Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout the final month of the year will continue here in 2019. Right now, there are quite a few great deals on this very solid Chromebook, but as always, you need to know what you are buying.

In the video above, we talked about the two different variants this Chromebook can show up in: Stealth Silver or Light Titan. The differences internally and with the screen, trackpad, keyboard, etc. are negligible. The big difference is in the build quality with the Light Titan model using plastic for the entire bottom portion of the Chromebook. When they were selling at identical prices, it felt like a bait-and-switch. At this point, however, we’re seeing large discounts on the Light Titan model and I have no problem recommending it as long as users know what they are buying.

So, with that all in mind, lets take a look at the deals on offer. First up, we have the device on sale directly from Samsung and many people like to buy direct from a manufacturer so if there are issues, you can deal with the company directly. This model comes with the following:

Intel Celeron 3965Y

12.2″ (1920 x 1200) Touch Screen

4GB RAM

32GB Storage

2 USB Type C ports

1 USB Type A port

microSD Card slot

headphone/mic jack

garaged stylus

This offering comes in at $299 and is eligible for 6% cash back via Rakuten. If you aren’t using Rakuten (you really are throwing away money if not), you can sign up and also get entered in our $250 Visa Giftcard giveaway, so don’t miss that chance! With that money back, you’ll be out $282 plus tax for the Chromebook, so that’s a great deal on a very solid device.

Buy the Chromebooks Plus V2 from Samsung

Second, we have the same device over at Best Buy but in the Stealth Silver model. Same internals and features, here, but you are getting a markedly better build quality with this version. If an aluminum keyboard deck matters to you and overall look/feel are important, this is a better feeling, more solidly-built device versus the Light Titan version and, in my opinion, is worth the extra $50.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at Best Buy



Finally, we have arguably the best deal of the three with the Light Titan model from Amazon at the same price as Samsung’s website, but with an additional bit of storage space. This listing bumps the internal storage up to 64GB and will give you a bit more room to work with before needing to reach for the SD card. Sure, I like the Steal Silver’s build quality better, but $299 is tough to pass on with double the internal storage.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 from Amazon

Don’t get me wrong: any of these Chromebooks are great for these prices. You won’t be mad at yourself for buying any one of them, and the Auto Update gets you guaranteed OS updates until June of 2024 at this point. With Google being a bit more fluid with popular devices and extending those dates a bit more regularly, I could see this date getting pushed out a bit more. For $299, four and a half years of guaranteed updates is solid place to start, and for a Chromebook with a great screen, great keyboard, solid performance, and an included (stowable) stylus, you won’t find a package like this at this price anywhere else.