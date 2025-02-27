Roblox gets a 2X speed boost on Chromebooks and some exclusive swag

Roblox has solidified its position as a go-to platform for immersive gaming and creation on Chromebooks. The platform’s developers are consistently working to enhance the user experience on ChromeOS, and their latest efforts are quite impressive. In a collaborative effort, Roblox and the ChromeOS team are delivering a significant performance upgrade and some exclusive in-game perks.

A meaningful speed boost

Let’s talk about the speed boost, first. The Roblox team has been diligently optimizing the platform for a wider range of Chromebook hardware. A key component of this improvement is the rollout of an x86 version of Roblox, specifically designed for Chromebooks.

This optimized version delivers up to a 2X performance boost on x86 devices (the vast majority of Chromebooks fall in this category) and translates to smoother gameplay, reduced load times, and a noticeably improved overall Roblox experience. The difference should be tangible, and it should really enhance the experience of those playing Roblox on an x86 (Intel or AMD) ChromeOS device.

Exclusive swag

Beyond the performance enhancements, Chromebook users are also receiving two exclusive in-game items. First, a Chrome-themed jetpack allows your avatar to take to the skies, adding a unique and stylish way to traverse the virtual worlds within Roblox.

Second, players can unlock the “Chromebook Cruiser” in the popular game Bloxburg. This exclusive hoverboard provides rapid ground transportation. Typically, obtaining such a high-speed vehicle within Bloxburg would require significant in-game effort, but Chromebook users gain immediate access. The hoverboard embodies the speed and style of Chromebook, now in a virtual form.

With a vast library of community-created experiences and games, Roblox offers something for everyone. This latest enhancement ensures that Chromebook users can enjoy these experiences with improved performance and exclusive content. To claim your Chrome jetpack, visit the Chromebook Perks page for Roblox and claim your unique upgrade. Then, just jump into Bloxburg to experience the thrill of the Chromebook Cruiser!

SOURCE: ChromeOS.dev