Reserve a Galaxy S25 phone and reap the rewards with no strings attached

As we’ve seen in the past few years, Samsung is back at it again with pre-reservations for their latest, greatest phones. This time, they’re upping the anticipation for their next Galaxy S25 devices with a “Reserve Now” campaign that’s loaded with goodies. And the best part? You’re not locked into buying anything.

Here’s the deal: simply head over to Samsung.com and register your interest in the upcoming Galaxy device. That’s it! Just for doing that, Samsung will drop a cool $50 credit into your account, ready to be used towards any of their ecosystem products when pre-orders open. You can use this towards anything from the new Galaxy Buds, a snazzy case, or maybe even a fancy new charger.

But there’s more. On top of that $50 credit, Samsung’s also tripling the reward points you’ll earn on your pre-order purchase. Those points add up, and you can use them for discounts on future Samsung gadgets or services. It’s like getting paid to be an early adopter. And if that wasn’t enough to get you clicking, Samsung’s throwing in a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung credit. Imagine the stuff you could buy with that!

Samsung’s keeping the specific device details under wraps for now, but this “Reserve Now” campaign is a sweet incentive to earn generous credits, bonus rewards, and a chance to win big from the sweepstakes; so there’s really no reason not to hop on board. Head over to Samsung.com and reserve your spot in line. There’s no reason not to!

