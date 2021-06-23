We’re getting closer to seeing recent-snapped photos in the Chrome OS Phone Hub

Noticed by Chrome Story, it looks like work is underway for a feature that was debuted at Google I/O back in May of this year. The feature in question is the ability for the Chrome OS to show a user’s latest few photos from their camera roll in the Phone Hub UI. We’ve talked a bit about this new feature and why it could be really useful for a lot of people, so we won’t get too deep in those weeds, here. Just know that the point of it will be to have your recently-snagged photos at your fingertips on your Chromebook without need of any additional steps.

Though we were shown a sneak peek of this feature at I/O, it hasn’t been clear when we should expect it to actually ship. Thanks to a few commits in the Chromium Repositories, it seems clear that the feature is now on the way sooner rather than later. Commits for adding the feature flag and for some of the protoype features are either already merged or are a work in progress.

We checked this morning and on the latest version of Chrome OS Canary, there were no such flags just yet. I’d imagine the next update or two will contain at least the initial versions of this new feature and with any hope, we may see this arrive in Chrome OS 93 or 94. We’re keeping an eye out for it, so be sure and get subscribed to the newsletter below so you don’t miss this and other Chrome OS features on the way.