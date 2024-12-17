Real user trials of Google Veo 2 AI video generation are wild

Google has clearly been on a rampage lately as they continue rolling out new, amazing AI technology. However, instead of simply announcing things, Google is shipping them in a speedier way than we are used to, and there are real users out in the wild with access to Veo 2 – Google’s new AI-powered video generation tool – and the things they are creating are absolutely stunning.

The first post I came across was on Threads, comparing Veo 2 to Sora, and it’s not even a remotely fair fight. In the words of the Threads post, it’s like comparing a bike to a starship. In other words, Veo 2 is light-years ahead right now when it comes to life-like, realistic AI videos.

However, over on X, I found a thread where one user was taking prompt requests, running them through Veo 2, and simply posting the results. While not perfect, these videos truly showcase the immense power on offer with Google’s latest video generation tools. It’s truly shocking how good this stuff is. Everything here is 100% generated w/ Google Veo 2. I've got early access, and the visual fidelity and prompt adherence is genuinely nuts.



Let's test it together and have some fun. Drop your prompts below — and for the next hour or so I'll reply with videos 👇 pic.twitter.com/7UupqatLIL — Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) December 17, 2024

As Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has posited so many times before, this is the worst AI video will look moving forward. It will quite literally only get better. And when you say that in reference to the videos in that X thread above, it’s a mesmerizing/terrorizing statement.

I’m on the wait-list for VideoFX in Google Labs, so I’m crossing my fingers that I’ll get the official invite soon. But I don’t really think I need that first-hand experience to be in awe of what Google has accomplished with Veo 2.

Many of the normal issues with AI video (fingers, legs, physics, walking) don’t seem to be an issue for Veo 2, and that means we’re at the point where AI videos won’t be quite as easy to recognize in the very, very near future. And as things continue to improve, that separation only dwindles more.

For so many reasons, this is all a bit unsettling and inspiring all at the same time. I know this could all be used for nefarious purposes, but I also know that there will be great artists who put tools like this to amazing use to make some amazing content. It really feels like a turning point in the AI-generated video race, and again, it’s only going to improve even more from here. Wild!