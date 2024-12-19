PSA: You can still snag the best 4K Google TV streamer for just $39

Need a last-minute Christmas gift that is relatively easy on the wallet and still packs a lot of bang for the buck? Look no further than the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro, currently on sale at Walmart for just $39. That’s $10 off its regular price of $49.99, making it an absolute steal for what I’d consider the best all-around Google TV device you can buy right now.

Sure, the new Google TV Streamer is nice and is technically a bit faster, but we’ve seen little to no lag with the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro, and the built-in mic is helpful for quick controls when the remote isn’t handy. Unlike the previous Chromecast with Google TV, this model doesn’t get hung up moving through the UI and the controller is just a better overall design in my opinion.

It’s powered by the same exact Google TV you get on Google’s first-party hardware, and that means you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. Plus, with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support, you’ll be able to enjoy all your content the way it was meant to be watched.

At just $39, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is an incredible value. It’s the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list, and with Christmas just around the corner, this is an easy pickup at your local Walmart. Of course, it can be shipped in a hurry as well, but you’ll want to get that order in pretty soon if you go that route. Either way, this is a fantastic deal on a great piece of hardware that you or a loved one will enjoy for a very long time. Don’t miss the sale!