PSA: The Google Nest Audio is still just $50 and you should snag one

The time is soon coming when smart speakers will feel wildly more useful than they do right now. It’s still being tested (I don’t have it yet), but the Gemini-powered update for the Google Assistant on the Nest Mini and Nest Audio should give these speakers a conversation infusion that will actually make many of us want to talk to them once again.

That time isn’t quite yet, but while we’re waiting for Google Assistant to get this much-needed update, the Nest Audio is still on sale and an absolutely killer deal! Normally, I’d tell you not to buy any hardware based on the promise of software updates down the road, but this particular upgrade is already beginning to show up, so I think you’re in the clear for this one.

And no, the Nest Audio isn’t exactly the most innovative device on the smart home scene. But honestly, it has aged like fine wine. The sound quality is still top-notch for its size, and the design is sleek enough to blend into any room. And right now, you can snag one for just $49.99 at Walmart and Best Buy. With the inbound Gemini update on the way soon, now is the time to grab one of these awesome speakers. Here are a few of the Nest Audio’s standout features:

Sound that impresses:

Dynamic Duo:

Upgraded Assistant:

Cast Away:

Don’t miss this one! This deal likely won’t last too much longer, so head over to Walmart or Best Buy and snag a Nest Audio (or two) before they’re back to $99. Even at their full MSRP, I still love these speakers for their overall versatility. But at $49, you just can’t miss!