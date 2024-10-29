PSA: Be aware of this very elaborate AI-powered Gmail scam

Alright, this story is pretty wild. Sam Mitrovic, a Windows security expert, recently shared his close call with an AI-powered scam that’s so sophisticated, it nearly tricked him for a minute into giving away the login info to his Google account.

Sam received a Gmail account recovery notification, followed by a phone call from “Google Sydney” (makes sense in the case of Sam as he’s in Australia). On the other end, an American voice, polite and professional, informed him of suspicious activity on his Google account. They even asked if he’d been traveling or logging in from Germany, just to make it seem extra legit.

Then things got even more bizarre: the voice was discovered to be AI, and so realistic that Sam almost fell for it. To further sell the con, they even sent an email that, at first glance, looked like a genuine Google message, coming from a Google domain.

Thankfully, Sam’s no ordinary user. He’s a security pro, and he quickly noticed the email was actually sent to a non-Google address, cleverly disguised as GoogleMail at InternalCaseTracking dot com. Plus, when he checked his account activity, there weren’t any unauthorized login attempts. Additionally, Google rarely calls users out of the blue unless they have a business profile.

Still, this is a very intricate scam that would likely fool many users for sure. And it’s all a good reminder that scammers are now using the power of AI to craft incredibly believable scenarios that can trick even the most tech-savvy. They’re preying on our collective trust in familiar brands and procedures, hoping we’ll let our guard down.

So, what can you do to protect yourself? Be extra vigilant, even with calls or emails that appear to be from trusted sources. Scrutinize those details, like email addresses and phone numbers. And never, ever give out sensitive information unless you’re 100% certain you’re dealing with the real deal. As scammers continue stepping up their game, and we all need to stay ahead of the curve and keep our heads up any time our personal info is being asked for by any organization.

