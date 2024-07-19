Prime Day is over, but most of the Chromebook deals remain

It’s been a pretty wild week of deals all around the web. As we’ve noted before, Prime Day has become such a spectacle that other retailers now respond with their own take on a massive set of deals to combat Amazon’s excitement of the buying public. In the end, it’s a win all around for shoppers, and this week definitely did not disappoint from a savings perspective when it comes to Chromebooks.

Nearly all the great deals that permeated the web thanks to the impact of Prime Day are all still here. A couple dropped off and one or two increased in price a tad, but overall, the deals are still kicking and worth a look.

advertisement

I’ve updated our daily deals roundup to reflect the changes, but I’m dropping those same deals down below this post for convenience as well. While I fully expected sales prices to drop off a cliff as soon as Prime Day wrapped up, I’m very happy that isn’t the case at all.

I’d reckon most of these will stay though the weekend, but you never know on weeks like these. So if you are in the market, take a look through the deals and snag a Chromebook at a big discount before things get switched up again.

advertisement

14 BEST CHROMEBOOK DEALS TODAY

Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($448.99) The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is without doubt one of my favorite Chromebooks on the market right now. The unique combination of a huge, 16-inch QHD 120Hz screen with a solid keyboard, massive trackpad, upward-facing speakers, wildly-light chassis (3.75 pounds), and ultra-fast Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make this device an absolute joy to use every single day. Buy at Best Buy Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE ($549) Of all the new Chromebook Plus models launched this spring, the 516 GE from Acer is my absolute favorite. Building off the first generation of this excellent overall Chromebook, Acer has subtly tweaked the keyboard, the RGB backlighting, the speakers and the internals to make an amazing Chromebook even better. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 – 8GB ($329.99) Imagine taking all the good stuff I just said about the Duet 5 and shrinking it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too. Buy at Walmart Buy at Lenovo Acer Chromebook Vero 514 ($334) Of all the Chromebooks made, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is by far one of the most unique. With a clear and present message around sustainability, the Vero lineup of laptops deliver a unique look and feel that isn’t matched by anything else in the industry. And with this one, you get a great build quality, great screen, excellent keyboard/trackpad, and Chromebook Plus certified internals. Buy at Walmart

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c ($449) The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c comes with a slim body, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage. The attractive chassis also comes with one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience. Buy at Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ($549.99) This year’s iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year’s model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It’s one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted right now. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus ($424.99) From the exceedingly firm chassis to the surprisingly-good 14-inch IPS touchscreen, the Slim 3i nails nearly every part of the Chromebook experience in a way that few other devices manage to pull off. With a stellar backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, quick internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), punchy/vibrant screen (300 nits), and top-notch build quality, I’ve enjoyed using this Chromebook more than nearly any other device I’ve ever tested. Buy at Walmart Buy at Lenovo HP x360 Chromebook 14-inch ($279) The new HP Chromebook x360 14-inch is a 14-inch convertible that brings quite a few unique colors to the table while keeping HP’s overall convertible aesthetic at the lower end of the price spectrum. With an Intel N100 inside, this device looks great and should be a solid performer for most things you want to do on a Chromebook. Buy at Walmart

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 [2024] ($349) With easily the most enticing exterior of all the new Chromebook Plus models, the ASUS CX34 had a great balance of style, functionality and affordability. With this updated model for 2024, you get the same 14-inch IPS display, white exterior, generous trackpad, comfy keyboard, but the internals get a bump up to the Intel Core i5-1335U and touch is added to the screen as well. It’s a hefty update to an already-great device, and now it’s on sale, too! Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook ($299.99) This little device has been on the radar for almost a year, and it is still impressing me to this day. Lenovo has made a Flex 3 Chromebook for many years, but there’s something special about this one. With a far higher attention to detail, better build quality and a knockout 16:10 FHD screen for this price point, the Lenovo Flex 3i is already a great purchase at full price, but it’s wildly discounted right now! Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook ($159) The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is one of my favorite affordable Chromebooks of 2023. With a superb build quality (despite being all plastic) and a shockingly great screen at this price point, the Slim 3 feels far nicer than its price tag the moment you open the lid. Buy at Lenovo Acer Chromebook Plus 515 ($319) The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a solid Chromebook that – like all Chromebook Plus models – delivers a great experience overall with fast internals, great connectivity, upward-firing speakers, and an anti-glare touchscreen that’s large and 1080p. It’s not flashy, but this Chromebook will deliver a great experience, especially at this price. Buy at Best Buy