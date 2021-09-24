Price Drop: The handy Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is now $199

Earlier this week, I highlighted a great deal on Lenovo’s tiny Chromebook Duet tablet that was going for $229 at Best Buy. I still think that’s a very solid price if you’re looking for a secondary Chromebook or just a straight-up tablet to have at your disposal. The 10.1″ Chrome OS tablet has one of the best displays you can buy and the small, lightweight form factor makes it perfect for toting around in your bag or simply keeping on your coffee table for some quick media consumption. We can’t really compare Chrome OS tablets to iPads but right now, this is pretty much the iPad mini of the Chromebook ecosystem.

As I’ve stated on multiple occasions, this isn’t a device that I would recommend as a daily driver but it is nearly the perfect “second device” if you are looking. Today, the Duet’s value rating has jumped even more as Best Buy has knocked another $30 off of the price. This brings the tablet down to its all-time low at $199. Any way you slice it, that’s a great deal on the perfect device for consuming some news or streaming your favorite shows. It would also make a great device for the kiddos. My children have the ruggedized version of this Chromebook and it is perfect for playing Roblox, watching Kids YouTube, and perusing educational sites and applications such as ABC Mouse or Google Classroom.

The Lenovo Duet is also compatible with any USI stylus on the market which makes it a great tool for notetaking and even a handy creation platform for budding artists. You can find a variety of USI pens over on the Chrome Shop and Lenovo’s own USI stylus is currently going for as little as $40. Between Best Buy’s sale and the dropping price of USI pens, you can score a nifty little bundle for less than $250 and that includes the Duet’s detachable keyboard. The Duet comes rocking a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The touch display is very bright at 400 nits and the aluminum chassis is sleek, lightweight, and beautifully designed. You can find the Lenovo Chromebook Duet on sale at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy