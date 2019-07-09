Productivity On The Go! Wimaxit Portable Touchscreen Monitor [VIDEO]

Being productive on the go can sometimes be difficult, especially if most of your work is done at a desk with a second monitor. I have definitely grown accustomed to this dual monitor setup. For instance, when at the coffee shop or away from my desk, I notice that my productivity slows down a lot and I find myself just checking email or browsing social media instead of getting any real work done.

Portable monitors have been around for a while to help with this issue, but up until this point they have all lacked in one major way: a touchscreen.

A NEW ERA OF PORTABLE MONITORS

It seems like we are in a new era of portable monitors as touchscreen-enabled external monitors have started popping up on Amazon left and right. These are great accessories for your touchscreen Chromebook, giving you the same input on your device and extended display. Add to that the power of the USB-C connection – which allows you to be up and running with just one cable that can carry display and power to the portable monitor – and these new monitors are becoming easier and easier to use; much like the simplicity of Chromebooks.

One of these new portable monitors is the 15.6″ Wimaxit USB-C Portable Touchscreen Monitor, which we have been testing for a couple of months. It checks a lot of boxes and we think it is a great option if you want to be more productive when out and about. We took the time to do a full video review of this device since it has become such an indispensable, on-the-go companion. Enjoy!

