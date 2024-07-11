[POLL] How often real people are actually using AI on their Chromebooks

We’re over a month removed from Google’s latest Chromebook event in New York, and as I reflect a bit on all that was announced there, I couldn’t help but wonder this morning whether or not others feel the way I do about AI currently. Specifically, on ChromeOS with a Chromebook Plus model, I’m very curious to know if people are actually using it on a daily basis.

While I let AI guide an outline for difficult articles from time to time, I don’t feel right about using it to create the sort of specific, helpful content that we strive for here at Chrome Unboxed. In other activities, I don’t lean on it as much as I should to shoot back an email or collaborate on a document, so I began wondering if others did.

For me, the most useful features I actually use on Chromebook Plus that leverage some on-device machine learning are the camera features. I love the persistent backgrounds and blur options, lighting correction, and live captions that are available and I use them often.

But my use cases and workflow aren’t like everyone else’s. There are so many things we can collectively use our Chromebooks for, and though I still don’t find myself really leaning on AI features at the moment, I was really curious to know where others fell on the subject. So, I put a poll out on Twitter and have embedded it here for you to take part in.

[POLL] With more AI features on ChromeOS these days, I'm curious: how many of you are actually using AI on a daily basis for your workflow? — Chrome Unboxed (@chromeunboxed) July 11, 2024

It’ll run for today and all of tomorrow, and I’m very interested to see what the numbers look like at the end of the day. AI is going to be embedded in our computing realities more and more over the coming weeks, months, and years, and I’m very interested to know where people are at this stage of the game. I really don’t know what to expect, but we’ll have the results soon!