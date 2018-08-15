Pixelbook On Sale At BH Photo, Too

From now until September 3rd, the Google Store is running a pretty sweet deal on the base model Pixelbook and a number of other retailers have joined the party.

Options are great and you have quite a few of them if you’re ready to pull the trigger on the Pixelbook. One of our favorite stores, BH Photo, is now one of those options and here’s why it might be your best choice as well.

The reason we like them so much?

For starters, BH Photo usually has similar deals found at major sellers such as Amazon, the Google Store and Best Buy. Shipping is free and usually gets you your order in 1-3 days.

On top of that, you don’t pay sales tax if you live outside of NY or NJ. Combine that with the fact that BH Photo also has the Pixelbook Pen discounted to the same price as Amazon, this becomes the best deal around on Google’s flagship. The only way to save more, that I know of, is using Best Buy’s student deals that can save you as much as 10% off the already discounted price.

Regardless of your retailer choice, it’s a great time to nab a Pixelbook. Even with new devices headed our way, the Pixelbook is still a powerful and equally beautiful Chromebook that will serve you well for many years to come.

Buy The Pixelbook At BH Photo