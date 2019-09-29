Pixelbook Go? How about a Core i5 ASUS Chromebook Flip C434?

We are just a couple of short weeks away Google’s October hardware event where they are poised to unveil their latest Chrome OS creation, the Pixelbook Go. At this point, we have more questions than answers as it appears that the folks in Mountain View are taking a different approach by releasing what could be a clamshell Chromebook that breaks free from the normal constraints of Google’s typical hardware strategy

Now, we’re left asking the question, “what’s the best 2-in-1 Chromebook of 2019?” ASUS may have just answered for us.

Soon, ASUS will officially release their latest flagship on the world and while I am overly excited, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 remains at or near the top of the list for many reviewers and users alike. My only real gripe with the C434 is that, up unto this point, the Core m3 variants have been the only ones available despite ASUS’ landing page stating at one time that Core i5 and i7 models were coming.

Well, it seems that one of these versions has been hiding in plain site for who knows how long and right now, you can actually purchase the ASUS Chromebook C434 with an Intel Core i5-8200Y, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Those are some very compelling specs to shove into a convertible device that boasts a 14″ display but lives inside of the footprint of devices much smaller.

The Core i5 variation doesn’t show up on ASUS’ site anymore but thanks to eagle-eyed reader Brian D., we’ve discovered the Flip C434 at Walmart.com. After digging around a bit, I found a couple of other listings for the Core i5 model. Apart from the impressive specs, the price-point could make the elusive Flip model one of the best Chromebooks on the market when we’re talking dollar to features. Walmart is selling the ASUS for $834.89 but Provantage and CDW are both listing the device for a hair under $800. If I had to guess, Google’s new Pixelbook Go will come in around $700-800 with similar internals and it won’t be a touchscreen convertible.

Here’s a closer look at the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434:

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y

8GB memory

128GB eMMC storage

14″ FullHD NanoEdge display with 100% sRGB color gamut and touch

Backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.1, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Android and Linux app ready

Less than 16mm thick and a weight of approx. 3.19 lbs

Auto Update Policy date: June 2024

There’s no denying that the C434 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy but now, for roughly $100 more that the m3/8GB, you can get more processing power and double the storage. That’s a pretty sweet deal. You can find all three listings at the links below.

Core i5 ASUS Chromebook C434 at Walmart Core i5 ASUS Chromebook C434 at CDWCore i5 ASUS Chromebook C434 at Provantage