Pixelbook Deals: $100 Off State Side or Save £200 In The U.K.

Looking for some savings on Google’s Pixelbook? We’ve got you covered whether you’re in the good ole USofA or across the pond in Great Britain.

Right now, you can get any of the three models of the Pixelbook on Amazon for $100 off the normal retail price and you can save an extra $18 or so on top of that if you bundle with the Pixelbook Pen. Check out the deals at the Amazon link below.

Shop The Pixelbook On Amazon

These deals look to be available at the Google Store, Best Buy and others but you’ll pay full pop for the pen if it’s on your wish list.

For our dear friends in Great Britain, the very popular Curry’s PC is having a “MEGA” clearance sale on a ton of products and the Pixelbook is included in that list.

Save £200 of the regular price of all three variations of Google’s flagship Chromebook and find savings up to 50% on tons of other items while you’re there. You can even shop online and pick in the store to save yourself a little time. Hit the Curry’s banner below to check out all of the savings going on right now.

Shout out to Ben Miller for catching this Curry’s deal.